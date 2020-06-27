|
LUONGO, Assunta "Suzy" (Polcaro) Of East Boston, passed away on June 26th. Loving wife of the late Joseph Luongo. Devoted mother of Joseph, Gregory and Rossano Luongo. Cherished sister of Joseph Polcaro of NC, Alba Maiorano of Revere and the late Giovanna Contrada, Giuditta Pagliuca, Giusepina Giannelli, and Antoinetta Baldassarre. Adored grandmother of David, Rebecca, Emma, Jackson, Evan and Ellinor. Suzy was a longtime devoted and dedicated parishioner of St.Joseph - St.Lazarus Church in East Boston, as well as a member of their choir which she enjoyed greatly. She was also a volunteer at the Don Orione Home in East Boston. Due to the ongoing health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all Services will be held privately. Suzy will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Everett. A Memorial Service in celebration of Suzy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St.Joseph - St.Lazarus Church, 59 Ashely Street, East Boston, MA 02128. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
