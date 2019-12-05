|
|
SENESI, Assunta M. (Scafiddi) Of Somerville, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Senesi, Sr. Loving mother of Karen M. Toner and her husband Robert of Somerville. Sister of the late Tony, John Scafiddi and Catherine Suckney. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Marissa and Kimberly Toner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville, at 9:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4:00-7:00. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, Tuesday, at 1:45. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Assunta's memory to the ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019