Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for ASSUNTA SENESI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASSUNTA M. (SCAFIDDI) SENESI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASSUNTA M. (SCAFIDDI) SENESI Obituary
SENESI, Assunta M. (Scafiddi) Of Somerville, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Senesi, Sr. Loving mother of Karen M. Toner and her husband Robert of Somerville. Sister of the late Tony, John Scafiddi and Catherine Suckney. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Marissa and Kimberly Toner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville, at 9:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4:00-7:00. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, Tuesday, at 1:45. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Assunta's memory to the ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASSUNTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -