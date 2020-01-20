Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ASSUNTA TOMEI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASSUNTA M. (MENCONI) TOMEI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASSUNTA M. (MENCONI) TOMEI Obituary
TOMEI, Assunta M. (Menconi) Of Arlington, January 20. Born and raised in Lucca, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1952. Beloved wife of the late Carlo Tomei. Daughter of the late Luigi and Palmerina (Laurenzi) Menconi. Sister of Maria Ricci of Arlington and the late Rosa, Nello and Lido Menconi. Aunt of Robert Menconi, Louis Ricci, Maria Menconi and Paul Menconi. Devoted grandaunt to her 6 grandnieces Christina, Nicole, Jacqueline and Megan Menconi and Laura and Sarah Ricci and predeceased by her grandnephew Christian Menconi and loving grandaunt, especially to her grandniece Christina Marie Ricci. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Thursday 3:00 to 6:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASSUNTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -