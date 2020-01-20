|
|
TOMEI, Assunta M. (Menconi) Of Arlington, January 20. Born and raised in Lucca, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1952. Beloved wife of the late Carlo Tomei. Daughter of the late Luigi and Palmerina (Laurenzi) Menconi. Sister of Maria Ricci of Arlington and the late Rosa, Nello and Lido Menconi. Aunt of Robert Menconi, Louis Ricci, Maria Menconi and Paul Menconi. Devoted grandaunt to her 6 grandnieces Christina, Nicole, Jacqueline and Megan Menconi and Laura and Sarah Ricci and predeceased by her grandnephew Christian Menconi and loving grandaunt, especially to her grandniece Christina Marie Ricci. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Thursday 3:00 to 6:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020