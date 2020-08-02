|
SHEEDY, Assunta Mary "Sunny" (Truscello) Of Reading, passed away on Saturday, August 1st at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James B. Sheedy. Loving mother of Michael Sheedy and his wife Catherine of Reading, James Sheedy of Oklahoma and his significant other Olga Ianachino, and Marie Higgins and her husband Francis of Reading. Adored daughter of the late Louis Truscello and Josephine (Genovese). Dear sister of the late Carmela "Millie" Tortora and Josephine Tabor. Cherished grandmother of Kaitlin Sheedy and her husband Bill Goodrich, Caroline Sheedy and her husband James Schortemeyer, Mikayla (Higgins) and her husband Mike Rogers and Kasey Higgins and her fianc? Kevin Donohue. Adored great-grandmother of Etta Sheedy Goodrich and Conor Sheedy Schortemeyer. Sunny grew up in Dorchester where she married the love of her life, and raised her children, before relocating to Reading. Sunny loved spending time at Swifts Beach, Wareham, MA with family and friends. She was a strong, vivacious woman whose smile and easy-going personality spread light and happiness everywhere she went. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street, NORTH READING, MA on Thursday, August 6th, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Agnes Church, 168 Woburn St., Reading, at 10:30am. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 100 Club of Massachusetts or the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund. Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Home has limited capacity, masks must be worn at all times, and we request avoiding physical contact with the family. Staff will be on hand to assist with more guidance. Cota Family Funeral Home
