GUARINO, Assunta "Tina" Piccinni Of Peabody, formerly of Beachmont (Revere) and Boston's North End. On November 15, 2019 passed peacefully at 96 to join her beloved husband, the late Lawrence Joseph Guarino, Sr. She was the caring mother of Louise Gold and husband Robert, Lawrence Joseph, Jr. and wife Lauren, Janet Feldman and husband Steven, and Cyndy Fitzpatrick and later husband Michael. Survived by sister Dolores Alimonti of Peabody, many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours for all friends and relatives are 2-4:30 PM on Sunday, November 24 at Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main Street, Rt. 114, MIDDLETON, MA. A Funeral Mass at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday, November 25 at 10 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Peabody, MA immediately following. Donations may be made in her memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mackey Funeral Home www.mackeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019