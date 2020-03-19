Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ASSUNTA MASSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASSUNTA T. "SUSAN" (BALDASSARRE) MASSE

ASSUNTA T. "SUSAN" (BALDASSARRE) MASSE Obituary
MASSE, Assunta T. "Susan" (Baldassarre) Of Malden & Rockport, March 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Fiore A. Masse. Beloved mother of Robert J. Masse, Stephen V. Masse & his fiancée Andrea Laws, Paul F. Masse & his wife Marcia, Mary G. Fowler & her husband John, & John C. Masse & his wife Kathleen. Dear sister of the late Nora Mustone & Mary Ann Valenti. Cherished grandmother of Paul Vasta & his wife Ashley, Carla Fowler, Peter Vasta, Cole Masse, Poiret Masse, & great-grandmother of Raymond, Sophia, & Lorenzo Vasta. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. In accordance with the Dept. of Public Health & restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the immediate family on Friday, March 20th followed by interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. A Memorial Service for family & friends will be held at a later date. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to , 33 Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581. Past owner & operator of the Eagle House Motel in Rockport. To send a message of condolence, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020
