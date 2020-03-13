Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Woodlawn Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ASSUNTINA REITANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASSUNTINA (DEVELLIS) REITANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASSUNTINA (DEVELLIS) REITANO Obituary
REITANO, Assuntina (DeVellis) Of Waltham. March 12, 2020. Wife of Luigi Reitano. Mother of Andrew Reitano (Rita) of Revere, Michael Reitano (Michelle) of Methuen, Franco Reitano of Marlborough and Gina Torcasio (Salvatore) of Waltham; grandmother of Alessandro, Luca and Nico Torcasio, Luigi, Francesca, Sofia and Matte Reitano; sister of Elisa DiSanto of Civitavecchia, Italy and the late Anna DiDomenico (late Armando); sister-in-law of Salvatore Reitano (Tha) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Guido Reitano (Judy) of North Reading and Patricia Iampietro (Mark) of Camp Hill, PA; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Assuntina's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, March 16th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. Memorials in her name may be made to , 333 Wyman Street, Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASSUNTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -