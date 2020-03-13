|
REITANO, Assuntina (DeVellis) Of Waltham. March 12, 2020. Wife of Luigi Reitano. Mother of Andrew Reitano (Rita) of Revere, Michael Reitano (Michelle) of Methuen, Franco Reitano of Marlborough and Gina Torcasio (Salvatore) of Waltham; grandmother of Alessandro, Luca and Nico Torcasio, Luigi, Francesca, Sofia and Matte Reitano; sister of Elisa DiSanto of Civitavecchia, Italy and the late Anna DiDomenico (late Armando); sister-in-law of Salvatore Reitano (Tha) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Guido Reitano (Judy) of North Reading and Patricia Iampietro (Mark) of Camp Hill, PA; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Assuntina's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, March 16th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. Memorials in her name may be made to , 333 Wyman Street, Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020