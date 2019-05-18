LEPINIS, Asta H. Of Hyannis, formerly of Quincy, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She is survived by her brother Janci, and by her devoted friend, Gloria J. Ascher, and their dog, Joseph. Asta was born in Daugavpils, Latvia, on July 14, 1928, to Jevgenija (Schmidt) and Janis Lepinis. Her father was killed fighting for Latvian freedom, and Asta, her mother and four younger siblings were forced to flee from both Nazis and Communists. With her typical strength, resourcefulness, sense of responsibility and devotion to family, Asta was instrumental in insuring a better life for her mother, sisters and brothers in Canada, where they settled. After earning her B.A. and M.A. at Queen's University, Asta came to the U.S.to attend Yale University, where she earned a Ph.D. in Germanic Languages and Literatures. At Yale she also met fellow student Gloria Ascher, and they became lifelong friends, who shared not only a love of learning and of diverse cultures, but a love of animals and of the ocean. Asta was Professor of German and Chair of the Department at Wheaton College (Norton, MA), where she not only fought to preserve the German major, but also introduced her unique courses in Scandinavian literature and Yiddish literature in English translation. As Professor Emerita Asta learned Ancient Greek so she could read Homer's "Odyssey" in the original! Asta was not only amazingly learned, but generous of heart and blessed with the wisdom to recognize and rejoice in essentials. What a loss, what a legacy! Graveside services at the Crawford Street Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury on Monday, May 20 at 2:00PM. Please omit flowers. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019