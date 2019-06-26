|
PAPADAKIS, Athanasia (Kalangis) Of Roslindale, died peacefully on June 26, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Ioannis (John) Papadakis. Devoted mother of Carol Travayiakis and husband Konstantinos, Georgia Stavroulakis and husband Ioannis, Christine Kanaris and husband Nicolas, and Emmanuel Papadakis and wife B. Loving sister of Maria Kapsaskis, Anna Giannopoulos and husband Peter, Constantine Kalantzis, and the late Very Rev. Dr. George Kalangis. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews here and in Greece. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA. Please go directly to church. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE, MA, from 4PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Athanasia's memory may be made to the above named church, c/o Iconography Fund. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. Folsom Funeral Home 617-325-0461
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019