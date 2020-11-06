ANAGNOSTOPOULOS, Athanasios Haralambos Age 88, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Skalkeas Anagnostopoulos, and devoted father of Demetra Anagnostopoulos and her husband Vassilios Karabelas. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic and our care and concern for family and friends, the Funeral Services and Burial will be private. As soon as is allowable, there will be a public Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life at the newly restored Greek Institute, which he founded in 1990 in Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a scholarship fund established in his name for individuals wishing to study the Greek language. Please visit www.thegreekinstitute.org
For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com
Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586