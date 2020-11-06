1/
ATHANASIOS HARALAMBOS ANAGNOSTOPOULOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ATHANASIOS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANAGNOSTOPOULOS, Athanasios Haralambos Age 88, of Cambridge, MA, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria Skalkeas Anagnostopoulos, and devoted father of Demetra Anagnostopoulos and her husband Vassilios Karabelas. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic and our care and concern for family and friends, the Funeral Services and Burial will be private. As soon as is allowable, there will be a public Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life at the newly restored Greek Institute, which he founded in 1990 in Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a scholarship fund established in his name for individuals wishing to study the Greek language. Please visit www.thegreekinstitute.org For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved