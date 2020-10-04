PAPPAS, Athena Constance Of Quincy, fell asleep in the Lord, surrounded by family members and a dear friend, Friday, October 2, 2020. She would have been 97 next month. Athena was born in Washington, D.C., one of nine children: Helen Grigsby, Andrew "Andy," John T., Bessie Aloupis, Angelo, Peter, Gus, and George Pappas, all now deceased. Her parents, Theodore and Constandina Panagiotopoulos, were from the Peloponnese region of Greece and had her christened as "Athena." But she was known as "Ethel" for much of her life, a name given to her by a teacher as part of the effort at the time to assimilate children of immigrants. However, she changed her name back to her christened name while in her 50's. She moved to the Boston area as a child and remained there, making her career as an executive secretary for Gillette, working in "the Pru." A devout Orthodox Christian, she was active in St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Quincy, now in Braintree. The Metropolitan (Bishop) of Boston presented her with The Ministry Award in 2007 in recognition of her outstanding service to her parish. Athena was known for her friendliness towards everyone. Even in her later years, she greeted everyone she saw with a big smile and wave, always asking how they were. She shared her apartment with her beloved aunt, Jane Macheras, and the two entertained a daily stream of family and friends who dropped in (usually unannounced!) for a cup of coffee and to catch up on the latest news. Their kitchen was the neighborhood social center. Athena is survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Friday, October 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree. From 11:45 a.m. to noon, family and friends will be invited to share words of remembrance. Funeral Services will commence at noon and she will be laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her beloved St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, MA 02186. May her memory be eternal! To send the Pappas family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com