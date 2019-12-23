|
CRITIKOS, Athena G. Of Brockton, died December 22, 2019.
Athena was born in Athens, Greece and came to the United States with her family at the age of 1. She was very devoted to her faith and family. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos group and involved at Annunciation Church for many years. Athena graduated from Northeastern University with her Masters in English and went on to be an English Professor at the University. She was also a seamstress and a fashionista who loved chunky jewelry. One of her passions was dressing her children and helping others put together fabulous outfits. She worked in the men's department in Macy's and she was the go to person to help anyone coordinate. Athena was strong willed and adored her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Loving mother of Valari Capozzi of Brockton and Gregory Capozzi and his wife Diane of Salem. Cherished sister of Theodore Critikos and his wife Mary of Weymouth, Christina Vallas and her late husband Ted of Bedford, and the late Maria Theophilos and her husband George. Devoted aunt of Paul Critikos, Gayle Saxonis, Joanne and Peter Vallas, and Lisa and John Theophilos.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday from 10-11 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton followed by the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Athena may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019