AUBREY CLIFFORD "CLIFF" BROWN Sr.


1930 - 2020
AUBREY CLIFFORD "CLIFF" BROWN Sr. Obituary
BROWN, Aubrey Clifford "Cliff" Sr. Longtime of Melrose, March 21, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of Adelaide Marie (Penney) Brown, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted father of Aubrey Clifford Brown, Jr. and his wife Sheila Driscoll of Melrose, Linda Dalton and her husband William of Wakefield, Lori Brown of Melrose, Dr. Jeffrey Brown and his wife Dr. Lisa Scheib of Merrimack, NH, Robert Brown of Windham, NH, and Joyce Teixeira and her husband Chris of Nashua, NH. Dear brother of Marion Martin of CA, and the late Don Brown, Roy Brown, Jessie Brown, Marguerite Arsenault, James Brown, Blanche Lange, and Tricia Walker. Proud grandfather of Billy Dalton, Jr. and his wife Megan, Casey Hausmann and her husband Brian, Holly Dalton and her boyfriend Brenton, Perry Doherty, Colin Doherty, Meave Doherty and her husband Clement, Chelsea Brown, Dylan Brown, Zaide Brown, Randal Brown, Robert Brown, Jr., Christopher Brown, Clifford Teixeira, and Natalie Teixeira. Loving great-grandfather of JJ, Billy, III, and Thomas. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing public health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people in the community, Cliff's family will gather privately to honor his life at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Late US Air Force veteran, Korea. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
