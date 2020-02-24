|
SMITH CARTER, Aubrey Writer and Spanish Teacher, Inspired Countless Milton Academy Students Aubrey Smith-Carter, a writer and retired Spanish teacher at Milton Academy, died on February 19, 2020 at White Oak Cottages in Westwood, Massachusetts. Born in Philadelphia on March 15, 1924, she was the widow of David Paul Carter, an attorney in San Antonio, Texas, and the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Peter M. Keating, also of San Antonio. Her mother, Mary Aubrey Keating, was a well-known Texas muralist and watercolorist, and her father that city's first board-certified orthopedic surgeon. She spent her formative years traveling in Central America, and maintained a lifelong love of Latin art, music and culture. In 1952, Aubrey married Albert Oliver "A.O." Smith, who taught English at Milton Academy. She spent the next 25 years as a member of the Milton Academy faculty, teaching Spanish and chaperoning students on trips to Spain and Latin America. She was also the author of two books, Mayan Safari and Inca Safari (Addison-Wesley), that guided middle-school Spanish readers through ancient civilizations. During her years living in Milton, she was active at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, The Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum, the Captain Robert Bennett Forbes Museum, The Boston Home, the Milton Garden Club and the Chilton Club. She was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Aubrey Smith, in 2005. She is survived by her son Peter Johnstone Smith of Needham, Massachusetts and his wife Margaret Lincoln DeVecchi, her stepchildren Marline Carter Lawson and Paul Carter, both of San Antonio, Texas, and her numerous grandchildren: Samuel Lincoln Smith, Lily Aubrey Smith, Susannah Keating Smith, Evan O'Brien, Emily O'Brien, Zachry Brown and his wife Mimi, Aline Copp and her husband Josh, Andrea Brooks and her husband Will, Carter Brown, Sarah Owens and her husband Samuel, Marie Mays and her husband Ryan, and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service in Celebration of her Life will be held on March 15th at 2PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Milton, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020