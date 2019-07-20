Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY CONEENY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY A. (QUINN) CONEENY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY A. (QUINN) CONEENY Obituary
CONEENY, Audrey A. (Quinn) Of Somerville, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late John "Jack" Coneeny, Sr. Loving mother of the late Paul Coneeny; Carol Tallon and her late husband Paul of Cambridge; the late Helen Samuelson and her husband Frank of NJ; and John Coneeny, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Somerville. Cherished "Nana" of Laura Tallon and her husband Ryan Cohen, Paul Tallon Jr., Kristina Coneeny, and Lila Samuelson. Proud great-grandmother of Ryan Tallon. Funeral from Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Thursday, at 10am. Funeral Mass at St. John's Church, Cambridge at 11am. Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 5-7pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's memory to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now