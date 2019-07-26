Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY (MCBRIDE) BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY (MCBRIDE) BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Audrey (McBride) Age 91, a resident of The Highlands at Wyomissing passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Leslie and Kim were by her side.

Audrey was born in Boston, MA on June 1, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Margaret and James McBride. She is the granddaughter of Jessie and James Mair, "Fireman James" Paisley, Scotland. Audrey graduated from Somerville High School, Somerville, MA, in June 1946. She was a member of the National Honor Society, numerous clubs and performing arts groups. Following her high school graduation, she enrolled and graduated from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene (MCPHS University). She graduated as a Registered Dental Hygienist in 1948. Throughout her adult life, Audrey was employed as a Dental Hygienist in MA, CT, NY, and IL.

Audrey was an active member of the Junior Women's Club, Newcomers, Ionic Chapter No. 100 Order of the Eastern Star, PEO, and the Southport Congregational Church.

Audrey always loved the performing arts. Her love for performing began with Scottish dancing in her youth. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir, played piano and had a lifelong passion for music and dance.

Audrey was predeceased by Donald Graham Brown, her loving husband for 62 years. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie E. Bell, wife of G. Thompson Bell, III, Wyomissing, PA; Kimberly B. Gustenhoven, wife of Carl T. Gustenhoven, North Andover, MA; six grandchildren: Drew Thompson Bell and his wife Hannah (Hembree) Bell Austin, TX, Kyle Anderson Bell and his wife Carolyn (Burnett) Bell, Philadelphia, PA, Lindsay (Bell) McCrea and her husband Matthew McCrea, Greenbelt, MD, Erich Liddell Gustenhoven, Portsmouth, NH, Kristofor Brown Gustenhoven, North Andover, MA, and Philip Kennedy Gustenhoven, North Andover, MA. Two great-grandchildren, Claire Kingsland Bell, Philadelphia, PA, and James Samuel McCrea, Greenbelt, MD. Other survivors include one niece and four nephews: Linda (Mc Bride) Willis, North Tewksbury, MA, David McBride, Punta Gorda, FL, Donald McBride, Centerville, MA, William Brown Montclair, NJ, and Robert Brown, Palm City, FL.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Daniel McBride and James McBride, and one nephew, Daniel H. McBride.

Mom and Gram, we will miss you. We know you are in a better place?dancing of course!

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Autism Support Center, 6 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923 Attn: Stephanie Graves

A private inurnment will be held in the Memorial Garden at Southport Congregational Church, Southport, CT.

Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, SHILLINGTON, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now