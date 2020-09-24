1/
AUDREY BROWN
BROWN, Audrey Audrey Brown, of Dedham, formerly of Milton, September 21, 2020 at age 91. Daughter of Arthur G. Brown and Ethel B. Brown. Audrey was predeceased by her brothers, Roger Brown and Russell Brown. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and a number of grandnieces and nephews. Audrey graduated from Fisher College in Boston. She spent her entire working career at John Hancock Insurance Co. The family would like to thank everyone at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham for the wonderful care she received for a number of years. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Audrey's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
