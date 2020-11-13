LOVETERE, Audrey E. (Fogarty) At 85 years, in Revere, following a lengthy illness on November 12th. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late John Lovetere, Jr. Cherished mother to Elizabeth A. Pesce & Joyce J. Misci & her husband John, all of Revere. Adoring grandmother of Melyssa J. Perkins & husband Jamie of W. Peabody, Bryan A. Misci & wife Kim of Rowley, Krystin L. Misci & Adam M. Misci, both of Revere & Tyla Elizabeth Pesce & her fiance, Lucas Rodriguez of Chelsea. Proud great-grandmother to Jace & Miles. Dear sister of Joanne McAulay of Westwood, Jane Forte & husband Richard of Waltham & the late, Mary Norden, Kathryn M. Gillen, Ruth A. Sugar, Patricia Sisto & Lucille Fogarty. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, November 17th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, REVERE from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a future date. Parking available left of the funeral home. Please: a reminder, that due to the ongoing pandemic, all mandates & regulations instituted by the CDC & the Boston Archdiocese & must be adhered to: masks must be worn in the funeral home & at church & social distancing maintained. You will be required to provide your name/telephone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be taken prior to entry at the funeral home and church. Audrey was a retiree of Great Northern Manufacturing of Revere & Chelsea for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com