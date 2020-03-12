|
GOLDBERG, Audrey (Rosenberg) Age 87, died peacefully in Belmont, Massachusetts on March 12, 2020. Born on January 20, 1933, Audrey was the youngest of five children to David and Lena Rosenberg. She grew up in Newton and attended Newton High School and Colby Junior College. She met the love of her life, Howard Goldberg, and they were married in 1954, eventually settling in Waban where they raised their family after stints in Hancock Village in Brookline and Framingham. A devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, Audrey was the mother of Ellen Goldberg of Providence, Rhode Island, Kenneth Goldberg of Sarasota, Florida and James Goldberg of Newton. She was mother-in-law to Marjorie Goldberg and Jocelyn Ross-Goldberg, grandmother to Jesse Goldberg, Lindsay Anderson, Kimberly Poslock and Benjamin Goldberg, and great-grandmother to Matthew Goldberg, Reid Poslock and Payson Anderson. Audrey never let norms dictate her path. A tennis player from an early age, long before it was popular for women to play, Audrey was an active and vibrant person with a personality to match. She was an encyclopedia of Newton real estate and put aside both that passion and tennis to co-founded a retail business that evolved into a successful chain of women's apparel stores, most of them going by the name of Audreys' Hideaway. Through it all, her greatest passion was for her family and dear friends. The strength and tenacity she exhibited upon the loss of her beloved Howard in 1996 and the subsequent sudden, tragic loss of her own sight were an inspiration to many. We love her and will miss her smile, hugs and wisecracks. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:45 pm. Donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020