|
|
DARLING, Audrey H. Of Charlestown and Somerville. Our beloved Audrey passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Franklin on October 14,1935, the daughter of Henry and Mary Josephine (Morris) Darling. She is survived by daughters Helene Linehan and her husband Michael of Billerica, Kim Dunne and her husband John of Ipswich, sons Matthew Cafasso and his wife Lynne of Deerfield, NH, David Cafasso of Dartmouth, grandchildren, Erika, Austin, James, Matthew, Michael, Malia and Ava, sisters Barabara Jamieson of Stoneham and Roberta DeCarlo and her husband Kenneth of Charlestown and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Carmen "Chucky" Cafasso, sister Jeanne Cann, brother Frank Darling and former husband Carmen M. Cafasso. Burial to be private. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Audrey's memory should be directed to International Association for Creative Dance (IACD) at www.dancecreative.org To share a special memory or leave a condolence message for her family, please visit: www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
View the online memorial for Audrey H. DARLING
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020