Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY DARLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY H. DARLING


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY H. DARLING Obituary
DARLING, Audrey H. Of Charlestown and Somerville. Our beloved Audrey passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Franklin on October 14,1935, the daughter of Henry and Mary Josephine (Morris) Darling. She is survived by daughters Helene Linehan and her husband Michael of Billerica, Kim Dunne and her husband John of Ipswich, sons Matthew Cafasso and his wife Lynne of Deerfield, NH, David Cafasso of Dartmouth, grandchildren, Erika, Austin, James, Matthew, Michael, Malia and Ava, sisters Barabara Jamieson of Stoneham and Roberta DeCarlo and her husband Kenneth of Charlestown and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Carmen "Chucky" Cafasso, sister Jeanne Cann, brother Frank Darling and former husband Carmen M. Cafasso. Burial to be private. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Audrey's memory should be directed to International Association for Creative Dance (IACD) at www.dancecreative.org To share a special memory or leave a condolence message for her family, please visit: www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

View the online memorial for Audrey H. DARLING
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -