DARLING, Audrey H. Of Charlestown and Somerville, passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 at age 84. Loving mother of Helene Linehan and husband Michael, Kim Dunne and husband John, Matthew Cafasso and wife Lynne, and David Cafasso. Cherished grandmother of Erika, Austin, James, Matthew, Michael, Malia and Ava. Services are private. To share a special memory or leave a condolence message, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020