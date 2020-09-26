MEGQUIER, Audrey J. (Sears) Of Winthrop, September 23, 2020. She was 83 years old. Cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Fuller) Sears. Devoted mother of Daniel H. Megquier of Dorchester, Lynda A. McDonough and her partner Ed Widomski of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kelley J. Megquier of Winthrop and Donna M. Megquier and her husband Jim Ohm of Waltham. Adored grandmother of Joseph McDonough, Daniel Megquier, Sean Taverna and Madeleine and Lulu Ohm. Audrey was the dear sister of Daniel G. Sears of Warrenton, VA. At the request of the family, Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral arrangements by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP.
