O'MALEY, Audrey J. Of Laconia, NH, formerly of Winthrop, Sept. 27, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Morrison) and Francis J. O'Maley. Dear sister of of the late Francis J. O'Maley, Jr. and Eileen Campisi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Kathy and Gary Milne of Laconia, New Hampshire. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop View the online memorial for Audrey J. O'MALEY