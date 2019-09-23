|
CARR, Audrey M. (Alessio) Of Wakefield, formerly of Medford, September 20th. Beloved wife of the late Paul Carr. Beloved companion of Robert Hamilton. Devoted mother of Joseph Curro and his wife Kristen of Ashland, Richard Curro and his wife Elaine of Stoneham and the late Audrey Doetsch. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Zachary, Richard, Taylor, Kendall, Jason, Nicole and the late Anthony, Joshua and Tiffany. Loving great-grandmother of Noel, Myles, Salvatore, Eleanor, Lily, Michael, Jordan and Nicholas. Dear sister of Deanna Grant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family Thursday, September 26th at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 3 to 7 PM, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Audrey's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019