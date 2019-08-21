|
LEVINGTON, Audrey Ruth Of Lincoln, formerly of Sudbury, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. For 69 years the devoted wife of David Lawrence Levington. Beloved mother of Jilla-Levington-Roth, Wendy Levington McLaughlin and her husband Barry, Marcy Levington, Ilma Paixao, and Rebecca MacNeice. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Sarah McLaughlin. Dear sister of the late Stanley Sherman. Services at Congregation Beth El of the Sudbury River Valley, 105 Hudson Road, Sudbury on Friday, August 23 at 11:00am. Interment at the Sudbury Town Cemetery. Following the interment, family and friends are welcome to return to the Commons at Lincoln, One Harvest Circle, Lincoln through 3:00pm. Memorial observance at the home of Marcy Levington of Newton on Saturday and Sunday 11:00am-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances, if desired, may be made to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 501 Front Street, Norfolk, VA 23510 or the Democratic presidential candidate of your choice. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019