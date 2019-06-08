|
VEDUCCIO, Audrey (Levine) Longtime Newton resident, June 7, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late William "Buddy" Veduccio. Devoted mother of Russell Veduccio of Newton, Robert Veduccio of Marshfield, Kenny Veduccio of Naples, FL and Cheryl Sukey of Newton. Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Nadine "Deanie." Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Audrey loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Visiting Hours Monday, June 10, from 4-8pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10:30am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019