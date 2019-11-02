Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
AUDRIE CAMERON
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Old South United Methodist Church
6 Salem St.
Reading, MA
AUDRIE (BURTON) CAMERON


1921 - 2019
AUDRIE (BURTON) CAMERON Obituary
CAMERON, Audrie (Burton) Of Reading, November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Cameron. Devoted mother of Peter B. Cameron and his wife Lynne of Reading, the late Bruce E. Cameron and the late Christine Cameron-Grigun and her husband John of Florida. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Allison, Peter H., Ross and Audrie. Funeral Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading at 12:00pm. Burial to follow in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Visiting Hours at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), Reading on Thursday, from 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867 or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
