CAMERON, Audrie (Burton) Of Reading, November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Cameron. Devoted mother of Peter B. Cameron and his wife Lynne of Reading, the late Bruce E. Cameron and the late Christine Cameron-Grigun and her husband John of Florida. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Allison, Peter H., Ross and Audrie. Funeral Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading at 12:00pm. Burial to follow in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Visiting Hours at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), Reading on Thursday, from 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867 or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019