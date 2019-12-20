|
|
WHOOLEY, Audry L. (Hayes) Of Hingham, formerly of Watertown, December 19, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Sonny" Whooley (Retired WPD). Devoted mother of Patricia Fritz & her husband Craig of Scituate, Verner Khederian & his wife Kathie of Plymouth, Audry Wentworth & her husband Kevin of Bridgewater and Stephen Khederian & his wife Laura of Rochester, NY. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Brie, Emily, Alyssa, Andrew, Michael, Aubrey, Jimmy, Hannah, Annie & Nora. Also loved by 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lola Aguilar of Reese, MI. A Visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Monday, December 23, from 10 am - 11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019