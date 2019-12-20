Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
AUDRY L. (HAYES) WHOOLEY

AUDRY L. (HAYES) WHOOLEY Obituary
WHOOLEY, Audry L. (Hayes) Of Hingham, formerly of Watertown, December 19, 2019. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Sonny" Whooley (Retired WPD). Devoted mother of Patricia Fritz & her husband Craig of Scituate, Verner Khederian & his wife Kathie of Plymouth, Audry Wentworth & her husband Kevin of Bridgewater and Stephen Khederian & his wife Laura of Rochester, NY. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Brie, Emily, Alyssa, Andrew, Michael, Aubrey, Jimmy, Hannah, Annie & Nora. Also loved by 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lola Aguilar of Reese, MI. A Visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Monday, December 23, from 10 am - 11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
