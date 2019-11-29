|
SILVERIO, August J. "Gus" "Gow" One of the Commonwealth's Oldest WWII Navy Veterans Of Hanson, formerly of Bridgewater (High Pond Estates), Canton and Milton, passed quietly in his sleep on November 25th, 2019. Gus was one of the Commonwealth's oldest WWII Navy Veterans, enlisting in 1940 and discharged honorably in 1945. Born in Everett on June 22nd, 1919, to the late Silverio Silverio and Mary (Presutti) Silverio. Gus was raised and educated in Everett, graduating from Everett High Class of 1939. Gus's parents immigrated from Abruzzi, Italy at the turn of the century to marry and raise a family in America. Gus worked briefly after the war for the railroad as a Conductor before spending over 40 years working as a road materials inspector for the Commonwealth of MA. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years and golf and cards later in life. A longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and congregant of St. Agatha's and St. Thomas Aquinas. Husband of over 72 years to the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Dulong) Silverio. Father of Roberta Ford and her husband Larry of Arkansas and Alida Curry and her husband Dan of Bridgewater, MA. He was the proud Papa and Boompa to his 5 grandchildren: Stephen, Christopher, Julie, Kevin and Melissa. Gus is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Sylvia Vanbibber, Mario Silverio and Albert Silverio. A Funeral Mass will be held for August on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, at 10:00am, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, located at 103 Center St., Bridgewater, MA. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Milton Cemetery in Milton, MA for online guestbook www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
