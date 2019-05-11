|
DeIULIO, Augusta (ALBERICO) Of Watertown, May 10. Beloved wife of the late Beniamino D. DeIulio. Loving mother of Marina Svenson and her husband Thomas of Billerica and Liliana DeIulio of Watertown. Dear grandmother of Jenna Marie Nestico and her husband Bryant and Tiana Marie DeIulio. Great-grandmother of Arianna Marie Nestico. Sister of Ada DeLuca, Licia DeLuca, Amedio Alberico, Josephine Ovoian, Eva Arico and the late Maria Alberico. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in the United Sates and Australia. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday morning at 8:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00 in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Interment to follow Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting Hours Monday 5:00 to 8:00pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019