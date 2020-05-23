|
|
WILLIAMS, Augusta Mae (Hicks) Of North Andover, May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Frederick Williams. Mother of the late Byron Berry, and grandmother of Noah and Alana Berry. Dear sister of Henry T. Hicks of New York. Stepmother of Frederick Williams, Roderick Williams, and the late Reginald Williams. Beloved aunt of Annette M. Hicks-Bryant. She is survived by extended family and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 11 AM at the Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Due to current gathering restrictions, family and friends are encouraged to attend remotely using the link provided on Augusta's obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020