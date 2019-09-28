Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustine Aliberti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustine Aliberti Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augustine Aliberti Jr. Obituary
ALIBERTI, Augustine "Gus" Jr. Age 64, passed away on September 25th, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. Gus was born in Hyde Park on February 25, 1955. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence "Marie" Green, his father, Augustine Aliberti, and his brother, Frank DiPietro, Jr. He resided in Bridgewater for over 40 years with his sister, Christine and her husband Thomas Harhen and their family. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce O'Rourke, his niece, Christine Danko and her husband John, his niece, Catherine Parker and her husband Michael, his nephew, Thomas Harhen, his nephew, Timothy Harhen and his wife Karen, his nephew, John O'Rourke and his wife Shelley, his nephew, Kevin O'Rourke, his niece, Pamela Heatherton and her husband John, and his many great-nieces and nephews, especially his great-nephew and buddy, Alex. Gus was a wonderful man, always with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He loved to forecast the weather and kept all his loved ones well informed through his daily texts and emails. Gus loved his family above all else. He will be remembered most for his kind and gentle soul, truly a gift from God. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Saturday, October 5, at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augustine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now