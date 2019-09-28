|
ALIBERTI, Augustine "Gus" Jr. Age 64, passed away on September 25th, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. Gus was born in Hyde Park on February 25, 1955. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence "Marie" Green, his father, Augustine Aliberti, and his brother, Frank DiPietro, Jr. He resided in Bridgewater for over 40 years with his sister, Christine and her husband Thomas Harhen and their family. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce O'Rourke, his niece, Christine Danko and her husband John, his niece, Catherine Parker and her husband Michael, his nephew, Thomas Harhen, his nephew, Timothy Harhen and his wife Karen, his nephew, John O'Rourke and his wife Shelley, his nephew, Kevin O'Rourke, his niece, Pamela Heatherton and her husband John, and his many great-nieces and nephews, especially his great-nephew and buddy, Alex. Gus was a wonderful man, always with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He loved to forecast the weather and kept all his loved ones well informed through his daily texts and emails. Gus loved his family above all else. He will be remembered most for his kind and gentle soul, truly a gift from God. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Saturday, October 5, at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
