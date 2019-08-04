Boston Globe Obituaries
AUGUSTINE "AUGIE" MESSURI

AUGUSTINE "AUGIE" MESSURI Obituary
MESSURI, Augustine "Augie" Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019, after a brief period of declining health. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (Mazzone). Loving father of Debbie Wilson, Cheryl Percuoco and her husband Bill and Diane Messuri. Beloved grandfather of Steve, Andrew and Michael Wilson, Matt, Mike and Katie Percuoco and their respective spouses. Brother of Phyllis Carbone, Gilda, Peter and Tony Messuri and Mary Ignazio. Brother-in-law of Nick Mazzone, Candy and Arthur Valley. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many, many, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, Wednesday, August 7 at 11AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery with a luncheon reception to follow. Augie was a 2 sport athlete at Rindge Tech in Cambridge, a minor league baseball player with the Chicago Cubs organization, late WWII Veteran, US Air Force and employed for over 30 years with New England Telephone. He was always ready to help family, friends and neighbors with household projects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Augie's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
