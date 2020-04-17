|
PEPE, Augustine P. (Uncle Augie, Gus), age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications. He was a lifelong resident of Roslindale. He was the son of Pasquale and Maria (Colatuoni) Pepe. He is survived by his brother, Angelo Pepe. Uncle Augie was a loving and devoted uncle, granduncle and great-granduncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Theresa Belmonte and Angela Pepe, and brothers Peter Pepe, Sr. and Joseph Pepe. He was a proud alumnus of Boston College, class of 1952. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Italy, working in intelligence through the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he began his teaching career. He would go on to be the Assistant Headmaster at Copley Square International High School, retiring from that position in 1995. A devoted family man, he spent his retirement years enjoying life and spending time with his family. He loved to travel, to garden and to cook. He passed down many treasured family recipes and words of wisdom to his nieces and nephews. He also loved his daily crossword puzzles and iPad! He never missed a family gathering. His humor and humming will be missed. Rest in peace, Uncle Augie. Due to the current health concerns, interment will be private at Saint Michael's Cemetery. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Uncle Augie's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite place to attend daily Mass, The Poor Clare Monastery, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. The Poor Clare Sisters have been a constant source of support for Gus and his family for many years. Joseph Russo Funeral Home
