|
|
NOLAN, Augustus "Gus" Of Belmont, died February 4th, after a courageous battle with Lymphoma. Beloved son of Joseph & Therese Nolan and loving brother of Olivia, Hannah, Isabelle & Claudia. Cherished grandson of Brenda DiGiovanni of Belmont. Gus packed 100 years of life into his brief 36 years on this earth. Despite his being adopted at an early age, the Nolan's were Gus' true family and he never looked back. That's just the kind of guy he was - always looking forward to spending time with family and friends or his next prime rib dinner. He was a man of few words who would often just utter a grunt or a grumble, but somehow everyone always knew exactly what he was saying. Gus was a much sought after bachelor who never found a woman that could quite measure up to his mother, so he chose the single life. He was a Player in every sense of the word, who liked to live vicariously through himself. He could be found poolside in West Harwich virtually every day of the summer. He loved the water, though he could not swim. During the winter months he headed up north to his home in Belmont where he enjoyed walks and leading the neighborhood crime watch. The Belmont Police once stopped to question him, just because they found him interesting. He was in high demand and became quite the socialite in his later years, and was welcomed into the Belmont Hill Club, Eastward Ho! and Woodland Golf Club. The Nolan family is overwhelmed with grief upon the loss of their Gus, but are comforted knowing he is at rest on a couch in Heaven. The Nolans would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of prayers and kindness during Gus' final days, and especially his compassionate caregivers Jorge & Katie who provided tremendous support and excitement whenever they were with him. Gus has asked that a Celebration of his Life occur throughout 2020 by doing something nice for someone every day. A Mass of Christian Burial is being planned at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and will be concelebrated by Rev. Shawn Monahan and Rev. Thomas Mahoney. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Augustus "Gus" Nolan Fund, c/o the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020