DILLON, Aurora (Manoogian) Of Watertown. Aunt Dolly entered into eternal rest peacefully at 100 years, on September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Francis Dillon. Dear and devoted aunt of Raffi Yeghiayan of Bedford and the late Carol Yeghiayan. Also survived by many loving relatives. A Visitation Period will be held at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown on Tuesday, October 8 from 10-11 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church. Proud Navy veteran, Korean Conflict. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com GIRAGOSIAN FUNERAL HOME
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019