THOMASIAN, Austin Of Waltham. April 18, 2020. Husband of the late Priscilla A. (Hall) Thomasian. Father of Steven A. Thomasian (Natayla) of Durham, NC, Kathleen A. Cusano (David) of Waltham and Douglas Livolsi (Kimberly) of Southport, NC and the late Patrick and Michael Bannon; grandfather of Victor Brown, Justin Cusano, Melissa Cusano, Nicole Bannon-Larsen, Christine Russell, Michael Patrick Bannon and Paige Livolsi; brother-in-law of Madeline M. DeFelice of Acton; brother of the late Harry Thomasian; also survived by nieces & nephews. Austin's family gathered privately in Joyce Funeral Home followed by Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery with military honors. Memorials in his name may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St. Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108. Austin's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020