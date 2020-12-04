FRIEDLAND, Avrom Age 96, of Peabody, formerly of Medford. Entered Eternal Rest on December 1, 2020. WW II Army veteran, former owner of Colonial Printing Company, Malden, and longtime member of Temple Shalom, Medford. Devoted husband of the late Gloria (Silverstein). Beloved father of Amy Perlman & her husband John Roche, Stacey & her husband Michael Ettlinger and Jeffrey Friedland. Adored grandfather of Joshua, Amanda & her husband David, Courtney, Carrie & her husband Mike, Jacquie, Matthew and Max. Proud great-grandfather of Zoey and Jacob. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155 or Brooksby Village Student Scholarship Fund, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com
Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden