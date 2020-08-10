Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AYOUB AKIKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AYOUB S. "FRED" AKIKIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AYOUB S. "FRED" AKIKIE Obituary
AKIKIE, Ayoub S. "Fred" Of Hyde Park, passed away August 9th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie L. (Marotta). Father of Cheryl A. Charles and her husband Frederick of Canton and Michael P. Akikie and his wife Lisa of Stoughton. Grandfather of Michael and Nicholas Charles and Stephen and Anthony Akikie. Brother of Diana Kelley of Watertown, Genevieve Salemi and her husband Bill of Watertown and the late Helen Sakakeeny. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday morning prior to the Mass, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Partners Health Care at Home, www.partnersathomecare.org or Good Shepherd Community Care, www.gscommunitycare.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AYOUB's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -