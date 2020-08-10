|
|
AKIKIE, Ayoub S. "Fred" Of Hyde Park, passed away August 9th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie L. (Marotta). Father of Cheryl A. Charles and her husband Frederick of Canton and Michael P. Akikie and his wife Lisa of Stoughton. Grandfather of Michael and Nicholas Charles and Stephen and Anthony Akikie. Brother of Diana Kelley of Watertown, Genevieve Salemi and her husband Bill of Watertown and the late Helen Sakakeeny. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Wednesday morning prior to the Mass, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Partners Health Care at Home, www.partnersathomecare.org or Good Shepherd Community Care, www.gscommunitycare.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020