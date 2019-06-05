Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for AZIZ JAMMAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AZIZ T. "AJ" JAMMAL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AZIZ T. "AJ" JAMMAL Obituary
JAMMAL, Aziz T. "AJ" Of East Freetown, passed away on June 4th. Beloved husband of Margaret Anne (Sewell) Jammal. Loving stepfather of Michael Butler and his wife Mary and loving father of Tara Felder. Cherished grandfather of Reid, Jack and Nate Butler, and Mariah, Jammal, and Starr Felder. Brother of Joseph Jammal, Josephine Volpe, Hoda Roselli, and Antoine Jammal. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass to be held at 10 am in St. Agnes Church. Burial is private. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the funeral home on Sunday, from 1-4 pm. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now