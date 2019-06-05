|
|
JAMMAL, Aziz T. "AJ" Of East Freetown, passed away on June 4th. Beloved husband of Margaret Anne (Sewell) Jammal. Loving stepfather of Michael Butler and his wife Mary and loving father of Tara Felder. Cherished grandfather of Reid, Jack and Nate Butler, and Mariah, Jammal, and Starr Felder. Brother of Joseph Jammal, Josephine Volpe, Hoda Roselli, and Antoine Jammal. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass to be held at 10 am in St. Agnes Church. Burial is private. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the funeral home on Sunday, from 1-4 pm. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019