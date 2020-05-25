|
LITTLE, B. Gordon Of Reading, formerly of Stoneham, May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn J. (Taylor) Little. Devoted father of Dianne L. Sharkey of Reading. Loving grandfather of Charlene Marazzi and Jacquelyn Sharkey both of Stoneham. Loving great grandfather of Callie, James, Anthony and Stella. Cherished cousin of Elizabeth Larson and her husband Lew of Maryland and Richard Rodenheiser and his wife Jeannie of Framingham. Due to the COVID-19 situation, funeral services will be private with burial at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital Attn: Voluntary Service 200 Springs Road Bedford, MA 01730. www.volunteer.va.gov/ Gordon was a veteran of WW II U.S. Army. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020