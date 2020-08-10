|
CHIN, Bak Foo Of Brookline, on August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sue Wood Chin. Loving father of David Chin and wife, Gail (Goedde), of Cincinnati, OH, Claire Maher and husband, Stephen, of Walpole, Tom Chin and wife, Kristyn, and Carol Ferris and husband, Thomas, all of Medfield. Devoted son of the late Tong Lim Chin and Gee Sue (Fong) Chin. Dear brother of Thomas Chen of Malden and the late Cleo Hyde and Carol Chen. Also survived by his adored eleven grandchildren, Alicia, Danielle, Carolyn, Peter, Diane, Nicole, Natalie, Casey, Molly, Thomas and Lee, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m., followed by a procession to Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leo Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, www.copdfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020