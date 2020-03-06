Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA AHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (COLLINS) AHERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. (COLLINS) AHERN Obituary
AHERN, Barbara A. (Collins) Of Medway, formerly of Canton and Milton passed away March 5th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Mother of Joseph W. Ahern and his wife Bethany of Medway and Kellie L. Caffey and her husband Terry of Seattle. Devoted grandmother of Liam and Kayleigh Ahern and Megan Caffey and Kelsey Mackie and her husband Alistair. Sister of Donald W. Collins of Nova Scotia and the late Francis L. Collins. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Wednesday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the @ For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -