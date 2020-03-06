|
AHERN, Barbara A. (Collins) Of Medway, formerly of Canton and Milton passed away March 5th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Mother of Joseph W. Ahern and his wife Bethany of Medway and Kellie L. Caffey and her husband Terry of Seattle. Devoted grandmother of Liam and Kayleigh Ahern and Megan Caffey and Kelsey Mackie and her husband Alistair. Sister of Donald W. Collins of Nova Scotia and the late Francis L. Collins. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Wednesday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the @ For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020