ALLEGRO, Barbara A. (Marchioni) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Allegro, Sr. Mother to Beverly Yorke (Mario), Alfred, Jr., Susan, Debbie (Pat), Linda Aries, and the late Steve. Nana to Steven & Kasey Aries, Nicole & Anthony Aries, Brandon & Jordan Torres, Kathy & Michael King, Christine Yorke (Donny). Great-nana to Tahtiana, Jason, Barry, Derek, Cameron, Sofie, Madison, and the late Taylor. Sister of Mary Moreau, and the late Rita, Ronny, Richard, and Lorraine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No visitation. Funeral Mass Tues., July 2, at 10:30AM, in Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements by Magni Funeral Home, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019