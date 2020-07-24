|
ALOSI, Barbara A. On July 23, 2020, pediatric nurse and passionate provider for the hungry, Barbara A. Alosi, age 77, of Plymouth, died after a 4 year battle with ovarian cancer.
Born in Fall River, MA to the late Edna and Joseph Durfee of Tiverton, RI, Barbara attended St. Anne's School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1964, then earned her BSN in 1994.
In 1955, her family moved to Tiverton, RI where, in the 6th grade, she met the love of her life, Brian, on the school bus. They married in 1965 and moved to Plymouth in 1972.
During her 35 year career as a pediatric nurse, she was devoted to the lives of children and their families. She was instrumental in the formation of the pediatric unit at the Mayflower House in Plymouth.
Barbara was driven to feed the hungry. She co-founded the Greater Plymouth Food Warehouse, an all-volunteer group that provided food to 20 food pantries in the Plymouth and Upper Cape areas and eventually fell under the umbrella of the South Shore Community Action Council. She continued to provide food to the needy as a member of both the St. Peter's Church St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Plymouth Fragment Society.
Barbara is survived by her husband Brian, her son Timothy and wife Allison Simmons and their children Emma and Sam of Walpole, MA, her daughter Jennifer Perrault and husband David of Harrington ME, and her son Michael and wife Brittany and their children Amari, Aurelia and Odessa of Salt Lake City, UT. She also leaves her lifelong friends Mary and Mike Morris of Plymouth and their children.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., PLYMOUTH, from 4-7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 126 South Meadow Rd., Plymouth, at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Barbara's memory to the St. Peter's Church St. Vincent De Paul Society, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360 or to the Plymouth Fragment Society, P.O. Box 6386, Plymouth, MA 02362.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020