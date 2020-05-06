Boston Globe Obituaries
ARANCIO, Barbara A. (Peters) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Arancio. Devoted mother of John Arancio and his wife Ann of West Roxbury, and Richard Arancio and his wife Donna of Clinton, NY. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Caroline, Nora, and Erica Arancio. Dear sister of Gary Peters of Weymouth, and the late Ruth Meyer and Eleanor DiGiovanna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime telephone operator for New England Telephone. Member of the Telephone Pioneers. Due to the pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Private Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
