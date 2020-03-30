|
|
BAILEY, Barbara A. (McDonough) Of Dorchester, passed March 19, 2020.
Barbara was born and raised in Dorchester and was a fixture at neighborhood events, fundraisers, and political rallies. Born in 1937, she was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School. She was an employee and supervisor at New England Telephone, NYNEX, Bell Atlantic, Verizon and AT&T for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Cedar Grove Civic Association and the Ward 16 Democratic Committee.
She loved her family, her daughter Mary Bailey of Squantum; son Tom Bailey and his wife Maureen of Squantum and grandchildren Olivia and Liam; son Timothy Bailey of Houghs Neck in Quincy and grandchildren Megan, Brendan, and Maddie. She also leaves her sister Ann McDonald of Quincy and many McDonald and McDonough nieces and nephews. Her brothers Joe, Myles, Walter and John McDonough predeceased her.
Barbara fought with courage to regain her motor skills and independence after a brain aneurysm rupture. She would bravely cross Gallivan Blvd. in Dorchester for her daily walk to Greenhills to see her neighbors and catch up on the latest gossip. Through it all, Barbara never lost her sense of humor.
She will be remembered by her friends and family as incredibly courageous, caring, funny, intelligent, someone who said what she thought and a larger than life character. Most of all, she was a great and much loved mother who will be so missed.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Barbara's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020