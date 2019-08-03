|
BORELLI, Barbara A. Died July 29, 2019 living at Arsenal Road, Framingham. She lived in Sherborn for 31 years. Barbara leaves a son Thomas Laronga, Jr. of Sebago, ME, and daughter Barbara Laronga of Sunland, CA. Sister Jeanette Belli of New Port Richey, FL. Aunt of Amanda Loftus and her husband James and their children Charlie and Henry of Newton, David O'Connor of AZ, Valerie Copestick of Falmouth, Darlene Sciotis of SC, John Borelli of NH, Russell Borelli of Ashland and many cousins. Barbara graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1954 and she was an honor student. She also graduated from Boston School of Dental Nursing as a certified Dental Nurse working 10 years full time and 5 years part time. She did volunteer work at Pathways, a homeless shelter for 5 years and Samaritan, suicide hotline, for several years. Barbara was certified Hatha yoga teacher for 20 years and she also taught in Dover and Sherborn. During her retirement she enjoyed playing bridge with her friends a few times a week. She served as treasurer for Rose Kennedy Lane and Arsenal Road Tenants Association for several years. Barbara would be seen walking daily and she was an extra ordinary minister at St. Stephens Church where she was a daily communicant at mass. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Friday, August 9th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Stephen Church, 221 Concord Street, Framingham, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, August 8th, from 1-3 and 5-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations and memory of Barbara may be made to St. Stephen's Parish, 221 Concord Street, Framingham, MA 01702, or to a . For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019