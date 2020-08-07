|
BRIDGES, Barbara A. (Connelly) Of Whitman, formerly of Quincy passed away at home August 6th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Thomas F., mother of Karen Monahan and her husband Kevin of Hull, Krisann Kelley and her husband John of Boston, and Kim Olszewski and her husband Scott of Whitman. Daughter of the late Laurence and Helen Connelly. Sister of Laurence Connelly, Jr. of Newton and the late William Connelly. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Monday from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy Tuesday morning at 10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020