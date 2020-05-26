Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA A. BURBINE

BARBARA A. BURBINE Obituary
BURBINE, Barbara A. A longtime Reading resident, May 24. Beloved wife of the late C. Thomas Burbine. Sister of the late Virginia McKinnon, and of the late Robert, Edward, William, Theodore and John Watson. Loving mother of Thomas Burbine and his wife Eileen, Kathleen Devaney and her husband Thomas, James Burbine and his wife Jean, John Burbine and his wife Donna, and Bunny Selfridge and her husband Jay. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the C. Thomas Burbine Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 492, Reading, MA 01867. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family

Published in The Boston Globe from May 27 to May 29, 2020
